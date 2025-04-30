Connect with us

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olalomi Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been convicted and sentenced to three months in prison by a Magistrate Court sitting in Ifo, Ogun State.

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Babajide Ilo, delivered the judgement on Tuesday, finding the artist guilty on two counts of assault and theft.

Portable had earlier been arraigned in April 2023 on a three-count charge as contained in charge sheet No. MIF/192C/2023. The charges bordered on assault and theft of musical equipment.

He was initially granted bail in the sum of ₦300,000 with two sureties from his immediate family but later failed to appear at multiple court sessions, prompting his remand at a subsequent hearing last Thursday.

According to the police prosecutor, Inspector Olumide Awoleke, the offences were committed on November 18, 2022, at about 11:00 a.m. in Okeosa, Ilogbo, within the Ifo Magisterial District.

The prosecution stated that Portable conspired with others now at large to assault one Emmanuel Oluwafemi Osimosu, whom he allegedly beat all over the body. He was also accused of stealing musical items including a Yamaha H55 studio monitor, a Studio 2 interface cable, and an AKG P420 condenser microphone.

The charges cited violations of Sections 517, 351, 383, 384, and 390 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

In his ruling, Magistrate Ilo held that the singer was guilty of the first two charges—criminal conspiracy and assault—though the court did not deliver a verdict on the third charge of theft.

Portable is expected to serve a three-month jail term without the option of a fine.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

