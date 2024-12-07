In a dramatic Serie A showdown at Bergamo, Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman delivered a last-minute masterclass, netting a sensational goal to hand Atalanta a hard-fought 2-1 victory over AC Milan. The encounter, which seemed destined for a draw, was decided in the dying moments as Lookman showcased his brilliance to extend Atalanta’s unbeaten streak to 14 matches across all competitions.

With head coach Gian Piero Gasperini serving a two-match suspension, assistant manager Tullio Gritti took charge of the dugout. Despite the absence of their tactician, Atalanta displayed remarkable resilience and focus in front of their home crowd.

The home side made an early statement when Martin De Roon delivered a perfectly placed free kick into the penalty area. Charles De Ketelaere, continuing his fine form, rose to the occasion with a clinical header that left the AC Milan goalkeeper with no chance.

AC Milan, however, responded swiftly. Rafael Leão, always a creative force, delivered a low cross into the box that found Alvaro Morata. The Spanish forward made no mistake, calmly sweeping the ball into the net to level the score at 1-1 just ten minutes later.

Both sides pushed relentlessly in the second half, creating multiple chances but failing to find the decisive breakthrough. AC Milan’s defense, led by Fikayo Tomori, worked tirelessly to thwart Atalanta’s attacking threats, while Mike Maignan made a series of crucial saves to keep Milan in contention.

Just when the game seemed poised to end in a draw, Lookman stepped up in the final minutes. Picking up the ball outside the box, he danced past two defenders before unleashing a thunderous strike that nestled into the top corner, leaving Maignan rooted to the spot.

The goal sent the Gewiss Stadium into raptures and ensured Atalanta’s remarkable run continued.

The victory bolsters Atalanta’s position in the top four and underlines their credentials as genuine contenders this season. For AC Milan, the loss highlights areas to address as they aim to keep pace in the title race.

Lookman’s heroics have further cemented his place as a pivotal player for Atalanta, with fans and pundits alike praising his consistent impact in crucial moments.