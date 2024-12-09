African Footballer of the year 2024: Nigeria’s Lookman emerges clear favourite

Nigeria’s and Atalanta football club of Italy, Ademola Lookman, looks set to be crowned the next African Football of the year, an award presently being held by another Nigerian footballer in the person of Victor Osimhen.

In the eventuality that Lookman wins the award, it will be first time since 1999 that Nigerian players will be winning it back to back.

Victor Ikpeba won it in 1998 while Kanu Nwankwo also clinched it in 1999.

Before Osimhen laid his hands on the award in 2023, it eluded Nigeria for almost 25 years.

However, from all indices, permutations and calculations, Lookman appears the overwhelming favourite amongst the final five man shortlist in this year’s edition based on his performance for last season.

Guinean Player, Samuel Guirassy of Borrussia Dortmund, Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast/Brighton & Hove Albion), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain), Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns) complete the list of 5-man nominees.

According to Transfermarkt, Lookman was sensational for Atalanta last season, netting 11 goals and eight assists as he helped them secure UEFA Champions League qualification. The Super Eagles attacker also scored a hat-trick in the final of the Europa League as he helped Atalanta clinch their first-ever European title following a 3-0 victory against Bayer Leverkusen.

Internationally, he played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s journey to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final, scoring three goals in seven matches and making the official Team of the Tournament.

After his 14th place finish at the Ballon D’Or an elevated Lookman has this to say, “I thought it was crazy when I saw my name in the 30 candidates for the Ballon d’Or.

Advertisement

Being the only African player on the list makes it even more special,” he told France Football recently.

Some fans believe the award should be handed to him without ceremony, with @jujupunte stating, “All these are not necessary. They’re supposed to take the award straight to Lookman in his sitting room.”

An African footballer, Cameroon international, Flavien Enzo Boyomo has also backed Super Eagles star forward, Lookman to win the 2024 African Footballer of the Year award, the

Blackburn Rovers youth product Boyomo reckons Lookman is the favorite for the Player of the Year prize due to his exceptional performances for club and country.

As the sole African nominee for the Ballon d’Or, Lookman is regarded as the frontrunner for the African Footballer of the Year award.

In a recent statement, Osasuna center back, Boyomo was quoted as saying, “I believe Lookman will win the African Ballon d’Or.

“He won the Europa League and he is the one, who has the best chance of winning the trophy this year”.

Ademola Lookman’s Serie A stats for last season (2023/2024)

Advertisement

Matches Played: 31

Goals Scored: 11

Assists: 7

Shots on Target: 25

Yellow Cards: 4

Advertisement

Red Cards: 0

Ademola Lookman’s UEFA Europa League stats (2023/2024)

Matches Played: 11

Goals Scored: 5

Advertisement

Assists: 1

Shots on Target: 9

Yellow Cards: 2

Red Cards: 0

Ballon d’Or 2024 nomination

Advertisement

Ademola Lookman became the only African player to be shortlisted in the final 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2024 Men’s Player of the Year award. This is a huge boost for his quest for the African Footballer of the Year 2024, as him being the only player with a nod in the men’s category recognizes his exceptional abilities in the 2023/2024 season. It remains to be seen if he would make the final top 10 shortlist at the award ceremony but Lookman seems to be focused now on working hard in the 2024/2025 season.

Lookman was a game-changer for Nigeria at AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast. It is safe to say he played a huge role in Nigeria’s progression to the finals of the tournament against all odds.

AFCON performance of both the player and his country would also be a huge decider in determining the winner of the African Footballer of the Year and as of the moment, the Atalanta forward ticks the two boxes with ease.

Key stats at AFCON:

Goals Scored: 3

Netted twice in the Round of 16 against Cameroon.

Scored the decisive goal in the quarter-final clash with Angola.

Assists: 1

Advertisement

Matches played: 4

Man of the Match Awards: 1 (in the match against Cameroon)

Big chances created: 2

Chances created: 7

Key passes: 6

Africa will celebrate its best players of the year at the 2024 CAF Awards to be held in Marrakesh, Morocco on Monday, December 16, 2024.

The prestigious event will take place at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakesh and the ceremony will begin at 1900 hours.

Although born and raised in England, Lookman opted to represent Nigeria at international level and he has only featured in just one AFCON for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.