‘Criticism over missed penalty insulting ’, Lookman answers Atalanta coach

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman has hit back at manager Gian Piero Gasperini, saying his public criticism after a missed penalty was insulting and disrespectful.

Recall that Lookman had failed to convert from the spot in Atalanta’s 3-1 UEFA Champions League defeat against Club Brugge on Tuesday.

He came under heavy criticism from Gasperini who described him as the “worst penalty taker”

However, in a strongly worded statement on Wednesday, the Nigerian international expressed disappointment for being singled out by the Italian manager for criticism.

“Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and the incredible fans of Bergamo,” Lookman said.

The forward clarified that he had not gone against team orders by taking the penalty, revealing that the club’s designated penalty taker had asked him to take it.

“During the match, the designated penalty taker instructed me to take the penalty; and to support the team, I took responsibility in the moment to do so,” he explained.

Lookman, who assisted the Bergamo club to a Europa League triumph last May, stated that he had borne many difficult moments at the club but had always prioritized the team’s success over personal concerns.

He noted , “In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here—the majority of which I have never spoken about because, in my opinion, the team must always be protected and must come first. This makes what happened last night even more hurtful.”