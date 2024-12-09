NPFL Matchday 15 Round Up: Remo regain top spot as Shooting edge Sunshine in S’West derby

The Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) delivered thrilling action over the weekend, as teams battled fiercely for vital points across stadiums nationwide. Here’s a detailed roundup of the key matches and results:

Shooting Stars Edge Sunshine Stars in South West Derby

Shooting Stars secured their first away victory of the season with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sunshine Stars in an intense South West derby on Saturday. Played at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Otakho Aghahowa’s 28th-minute strike proved decisive for the Oluyole Warriors. The victory was a significant morale boost for Shooting Stars, who displayed resilience to maintain their narrow lead. On the other hand, Sunshine Stars’ struggles continued as they extended their winless streak to three matches, leaving fans and management concerned about their form.

Nasarawa United Secure Crucial Win Over Lobi Stars

Earlier on Saturday, Nasarawa United earned a much-needed 1-0 win over Lobi Stars. Kamal Adejoke’s early goal in the 12th minute set the tone for the hosts, who defended resolutely to secure all three points. The win lifted Nasarawa United’s spirits and helped them inch away from the relegation zone.

Remo Stars Regain Top Spot

Sunday brought more drama as Remo Stars climbed back to the top of the NPFL table with a commanding 2-0 victory over El Kanemi Warriors in Ikenne. Peter Onuoha opened the scoring in the 31st minute, while Franck Mawuena doubled the lead during first-half stoppage time. With 29 points from 16 matches, Remo Stars are leading the table on goal difference ahead of Rivers United, showcasing their title credentials.

Rangers Extend Unbeaten Run to 10 Games

Defending champions Enugu Rangers continued their impressive run, extending their unbeaten streak to 10 matches with a narrow 1-0 win over Rivers United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium. Collins Ugwueze’s 15th-minute goal proved enough to secure victory, propelling Rangers to third place on the table with 27 points, just two behind the top two teams.

Bayelsa United End Ikorodu City’s Unbeaten Streak

Bayelsa United delivered a stunning performance in Yenagoa, ending Ikorodu City’s six-game unbeaten run with a late 1-0 win. Rabiu Abdullahi’s 79th-minute strike was the difference-maker, delighting the home fans and ensuring Bayelsa United maintained their upward momentum.

Abia Warriors Overcome Niger Tornadoes

Abia Warriors overcame Niger Tornadoes 2-1 in a thrilling encounter. Ijeoma Desouza gave the Warriors an early lead in the 21st minute, and an Ernest Okonkwo own goal in the 56th minute doubled their advantage. Tornadoes’ Ahmed Family managed a consolation goal in added time, but it was too little, too late.

Plateau United Triumph Over Heartland in a Five-Goal Thriller

In Jos, Plateau United outlasted Heartland in a pulsating 3-2 encounter. Sunday Anthony’s brace and a strike from Pam Mafeng secured the win for Plateau United. Heartland’s Tobi Iyanda also impressed with two goals, but his efforts weren’t enough to avoid defeat in what was arguably the weekend’s most entertaining clash.

The NPFL continues to deliver excitement, with teams jostling for supremacy in one of Africa’s most competitive leagues.