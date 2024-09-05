Ademola Lookman, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, others nominated for Ballon d’Or 2024

Ademola Lookman, Super Eagles and Atalanta forward, French and Real Madrid star, Kylian Mbappe his club teammate and Brazilian forward, Vinicius Jr, have been nominated for the 2024 Ballon d’Or award.

Lookman made the award nomination list after his heroics in the Europa League final where he scored a hat-trick as Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen.

Other nominees in the men’s player of the year nomination list include Man City’s midfielder Rodri and Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal.

Full list of Ballon d’Or contenders

Antonio Rudiger – Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid

Lautaro Martinez – Inter

Ademola Lookman – Atalanta

Alejandro Grimaldo – Bayer Leverkusen

Dani Carvajal – Real Madrid

William Saliba – Arsenal

Lamine Yamal – Barcelona

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Hakan Calhanoglu – Inter

Rodri – Man City

Declan Rice- Arsenal

Harry Kane – Bayern Munich

Cole Palmer – Chelsea

Vitinha – PSG

Vinicius Jr – Real Madrid

Martin Odegaard – Arsenal

Dani Olmo – Barcelona

Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen

Mats Hummels – Roma

Erling Haaland – Man City

Nicolas Williams – Athletic Bilbao

Granit Xhaka – Bayer Leverkusen

Artem Dovbik – Roma

Toni Kroos – Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

Phil Foden – Man City

Ruben Dias – Man City

Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

Emiliano Martinez – Aston VIlla

Date of ceremony, awards up for grabs

The main award is set to hold on 28 October at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

The following awards will be up for grabs:

The Ballon d’Or – awarded to the best male player

The Ballon d’Or Feminin – awarded to the best female player

The Yashin Trophy – awarded to the best male goalkeeper

The Kopa Trophy – awarded to the best male player under the age of 21

The Gerd Muller Trophy – awarded to the best male striker

The Socrates Award – awarded to one player for their humanitarian work

Men’s club of the year award

Women’s club of the year award

Men’s coach of the year award

Women’s coach of the year award

