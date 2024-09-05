Sports
Ademola Lookman, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, others nominated for Ballon d’Or 2024
Ademola Lookman, Super Eagles and Atalanta forward, French and Real Madrid star, Kylian Mbappe his club teammate and Brazilian forward, Vinicius Jr, have been nominated for the 2024 Ballon d’Or award.
Lookman made the award nomination list after his heroics in the Europa League final where he scored a hat-trick as Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen.
Other nominees in the men’s player of the year nomination list include Man City’s midfielder Rodri and Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal.
Full list of Ballon d’Or contenders
Antonio Rudiger – Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid
Lautaro Martinez – Inter
Ademola Lookman – Atalanta
Alejandro Grimaldo – Bayer Leverkusen
Dani Carvajal – Real Madrid
William Saliba – Arsenal
Lamine Yamal – Barcelona
Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
Hakan Calhanoglu – Inter
Rodri – Man City
Declan Rice- Arsenal
Harry Kane – Bayern Munich
Cole Palmer – Chelsea
Vitinha – PSG
Vinicius Jr – Real Madrid
Martin Odegaard – Arsenal
Dani Olmo – Barcelona
Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen
Mats Hummels – Roma
Erling Haaland – Man City
Nicolas Williams – Athletic Bilbao
Granit Xhaka – Bayer Leverkusen
Artem Dovbik – Roma
Toni Kroos – Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid
Phil Foden – Man City
Ruben Dias – Man City
Federico Valverde – Real Madrid
Emiliano Martinez – Aston VIlla
Date of ceremony, awards up for grabs
The main award is set to hold on 28 October at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.
The following awards will be up for grabs:
The Ballon d’Or – awarded to the best male player
The Ballon d’Or Feminin – awarded to the best female player
The Yashin Trophy – awarded to the best male goalkeeper
The Kopa Trophy – awarded to the best male player under the age of 21
The Gerd Muller Trophy – awarded to the best male striker
The Socrates Award – awarded to one player for their humanitarian work
Men’s club of the year award
Women’s club of the year award
Men’s coach of the year award
Women’s coach of the year award