Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat has reiterated the commitment of the State Government to leverage technology in achieving the goals of education for the 21st century.

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at a Webinar Training Series 3.1 organised for teachers by the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), the Deputy Governor observed that knowledge is the most significant currency in today’s world, adding that it is far more expensive than crude oil.

He declared that “As an administration, we plan to comprehensively address the issue of capacity building for our teachers. They are the most critical element in imparting knowledge”.

Dr. Hamzat opined that all teachers, who take advantage of the structured training and undertake continuous self-improvement, will not only be outstanding in the job they do but will also have personal health benefits.

While noting that there is an urgent need to develop the State’s human resources, he charged teachers to imbibe technology and leverage on its advantages to deliver on their very unique assignments of training and educating the students.

The Deputy Governor maintained that a good teacher must be passionate about teaching and must possess a deep knowledge of the subject-matter to be taught, reminding them that the essence of education is to empower the school children with the necessary tools to excel in life.

Earlier in her remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo noted that the webinar series was designed to “keep teachers abreast of new development as well as train and retrain them through the online programme before the resumption of academic activities after the pandemic”.

She noted that over 4000 teachers were hooked up to the platform for the training, promising that the present administration will continue to improve the training of teachers in line with the goal of providing the best education for school children in Lagos State.