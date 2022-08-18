Lagos bans Okada in Oshodi, Kosofe, 7 other councils

Lagos State government has added four more Local Government Areas and five Local Council Development Areas to the list of councils where Okada operations are banned.

The state government had on Tuesday, said it is considering banning Okada completely in the state.

In June, it banned the operation in six local governments, including Ikeja, Apapa, among others.

The councils affected by the new addition include:

1. Kosofe Local Government

a. Ikosi-Isheri LCDA

b. Agboyi-Ketu LCDA

2. Oshodi-Isolo Local Government

a. Isolo LCDA

3. Shomolu Local Government

a. Bariga LCDA.

4. Mushin Local Government

a. Odi-Olowo LCDA

The ban goes into operation on September 1st, 2022