BREAKING: Lagos govt slams complete ban on Okada in 6 LGAs

The government of Lagos State has announced a complete ban on the operations of commercial motorcycles in six local government areas in the state.

Among the local governments are Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, announced the directive while briefing the state’s security agents on Wednesday.

“The whole of Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa local governments have been placed on a total ban effective from the first of June,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“This is the first phase of banning that we are going to be embarking on, so that others should know. They should find something else to do.”