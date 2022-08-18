Minister of education, Adamu Adamu has told the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that it is their responsibility to compensate students for the time wasted during the six-month strike, and not the federal government.

Adamu who spoke on Thursday at the 47th Session of the State House Ministerial Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, also said the government will not concede to the union’s demand to pay lecturers their emoluments for the six months of no academic activities.

The minister suggested that the affected students should “take ASUU to court” to claim damages incurred over the strike period.

According to him, the federal government bears no liability to compensate millions of students grounded for six months over lost time.

He also said if the students are determined to get compensated, they should take ASUU to court.