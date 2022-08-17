Lagos mulls total Okada ban

Lagos State government has said it is considering a total ban on commercial motorcycle operation, popularly called Okada, in the state.

Gbenga Omotoso, the commissioner for information and strategy who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, noted that the state government will look into a demand by residents for a complete ban on okada operations.

He said the decision was taken at a stakeholders’ forum to review the recent ban on commercial motorcycles in six LGAs of the state.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, had announced a ban on okada operations in six LGAs of the state, which took effect on June 1.

The LGAs affected by the ban include Ikeja, Surulere, Eti Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa.

Speaking on the decisions taken at the forum, Omotoso said the state will review the current ban and see areas that need to be addressed.

“After seeing the results of the ban in the six local government areas, many Lagosians have been calling on the government to expand the ban,” he said.

“Some say it should be statewide, considering the present anxiety over security. Mr. Governor has mandated us to have this meeting to discuss what next.”

According to the statement, Frederic Oladeinde, Lagos commissioner for transportation, said the ban on okada operations in the state, according to available records, shows a reduction in crime and accident rates in the state.

“In the affected areas within the period under review, available records show that crime and accident rates reduced by 86% and 63.7% while 7,500 motorcycles were impounded and crushed,” Oladeinde was quoted as saying.

He said the stakeholders’ forum was convened “to reignite the state’s commitment to tackling insecurity, crime, non-compliance to safety rules and traffic regulations as well as underground activities perpetuated by non-state actors with the use of okada”.

Oladeinde added that the state government would consider the views given at the forum before taking further decisions.