Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje on Tuesday, signed into law the N221.2 billion 2022 Appropriation Bill, following passage by the state House of Assembly.

The event was witnessed by the Speaker, Hamisu Chidari, state lawmakers, and members of the executive council.

Ganduje pledged the ‘Budget of Consolidation and Prosperity’ would be followed judiciously.

According to the governor, priority would be given to capital expenditure in view of government’s interest in developmental projects.

The House of Assembly had passed the appropriation bill, yesterday, with a figure higher than the N196 billion proposed by Ganduje.

Earlier, on Monday, it adopted a report of the House Committee on Appropriations presented by the chairman, Abba Ibrahim.

Presenting the report, Majority Leader of the House, Labaran Madari, said the committee recommended an increase of N24 billion to cover areas like education, health and other developmental projects.

At the plenary session, presided over by the Speaker, Hamisu Chidari, the lawmakers adopted the report and passed the budget into law.

Ganduje presented the proposal to the House on October 28, 2021.