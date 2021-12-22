The Nigerian Senate has passed 2022 Appropriation Bill of N17.126 trillion.

This followed the adoption of the recommendations of the report of Senate Committee on Appropriation at plenary on Wednesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on October 8, presented the 2022 budget proposal of N16.391 trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly for approval.

But the national assembly effected some additions, bringing the total to N17.126 trillion.

The House of Representatives had earlier passed the budget.

More later ..