NGX Group fuels women’s investment drive, engages 9,000 at FinTribe Finance Fair 2025

Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), through its regulatory subsidiary, Nigerian Exchange Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding financial inclusion and deepening retail investor participation following the successful FinTribe Finance Fair 2025, which convened over 9,000 women focused on wealth creation and capital market opportunities.

The event, organized by FinTribe, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing women’s finance communities, has become a leading platform for promoting financial literacy and building investment confidence among women. NGX RegCo’s participation, through its flagship EquipHER initiative, featured interactive sessions that demystified capital market concepts and empowered women to make informed investment decisions.

“You have what it takes to step into greater capability and control over your financial agenda,” said Olufemi Shobanjo, Chief Executive Officer, NGX RegCo.

“The same mindset that drives you to start a business, buy a home, or save for your child’s education, to plan, commit, and follow through, is exactly what makes women exceptional investors”.

Commending FinTribe for its sustained commitment to financial education, Shobanjo emphasized that the Nigerian capital market offers practical frameworks for translating financial discipline into purposeful wealth-building strategies. “Financial inclusion begins with awareness,” he affirmed. “When women understand how the market works, they can own their financial futures and build sustainable wealth.”

In alignment with these educational efforts, NGX Group’s technology-driven innovations are lowering barriers to market entry. The Group’s digital investment platform, NGX Invest, enables investors to participate in public offers and rights issues directly from their smart devices, bridging awareness with active market participation.

Jennifer Awirigwe, founder of FinTribe and popularly known as Financial Jennifer, commended the collaboration for driving meaningful impact. “Our partnership with NGX RegCo through EquipHER has created a bridge between knowledge and action,” she stated. “Women are not just learning about finance, they are taking ownership of their financial journeys and inspiring others to do the same. It’s equipping her, not in words, but in action.”

During an interactive question and answer session, Shobanjo addressed questions on share ownership transfers, portfolio management, and investment process navigation, encouraging participants to engage licensed stockbrokers and financial advisers for transparency and efficiency.

“It can seem overwhelming at first. But with the right professional guidance, investors can easily navigate the process and take control of their holdings.”

Throughout the fair, the EquipHER booth became a hub of engagement, attracting participants eager to learn how to initiate or expand their investment portfolios.

This initiative complements NGX Group’s broader retail engagement strategy, aimed at deepening participation in Nigeria’s capital market. Recently, the Exchange participated in a public lecture at Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, themed “Harnessing the Capital Market for Catalyzing Infrastructure Development and Economic Transformation in Nigeria,” reinforcing NGX’s conviction that an informed and engaged public is essential to sustainable economic growth and inclusion.

Through initiatives such as EquipHER and regional retail engagements across Nigeria, NGX Group continues to build a more inclusive, informed, and empowered investor base, reflecting its vision to deepen market participation across gender, geography, and generation.