Just in: Uzodinma sworn in as Imo gov.

Following the nullification of Honourable Emeka Ihedioha’s election as governor of Imo State by the Supreme Court, Senator Hope Uzodinma has been sworn in his place.

The Chief Justice of the state, Justice Pascal Nnadi sworn in Senator Uzodinma and his deputy, Professor Placid Njoku in Oweeri on Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Imo State Government House, hours after Senator Uzodinma received his certificate of return from INEC in Abuja.

The National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, former Governor of the State, Senator Rochas Okorocha and governorship candidate of APGA in the 2019 governorship election, Ifeanyi Ararume were among those in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony.

Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, who had predicted that Senator Uzodinma will emerge as governor of the state, was among those who were present at the event.

The priest had drawn a large crowd upon his arrival as many swarmed his car praising him for his prediction.

Several APC chieftains, including APC National Vice Chairman, Emma Eneukwu, APC National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro, the Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly Chiji, as well as Ahmed Gulak and Andy Uba, were also in attendance.

Earlier, Senator Hope Uzodinma had said that he owes his gubernatorial victory at the Supreme Court to a functional judiciary.

Speaking after he received the Certificate of Return from the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) as the governor-elect of Imo State, Sen Uzodinma stated that the Supreme Court’s judgment is justice for the Imo People.

“We owe this victory to the almighty God, we owe it to the functional judiciary, the Supreme Court used the eagle eyes of the law and gave us justice, and there is so much excitement down there in Imo state,” Uzodinma said.

Senator Uzodinma told newsmen that the verdict was the wish of the Imo people who came out and voted for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and himself.

Mr. Uzodinma also noted that there is happiness in Imo State, adding that this is a sign that the peoples’expectations and the mandate which they have given him, was protected.

The governor-elect promised to deliver for the Imo people, stating that he owes them that much. (Channel TV)