JUST IN: NECO releases 2024 SSCE results

Published

58 mins ago

on

The National Examinations Council (NECO), has announced the release of the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal results.

NECO’s Registrar/Chief Executive, Professor Dantani Wushishi, disclosed this on Thursday.

He briefed journalists in Minna during the release of the 2024 SSCE internal results.

Wushishi said that NECO blacklisted 21 supervisors in 12 states. They also de-recognised one school in Ekiti state for mass cheating in three subjects.

Below are the easy steps to check your NECO 2024 results online:

1. Visit NECO portal at https://www.neco.gov.ng. This is the only official platform for accessing your results.

2. Select ‘NECO Results’: On the homepage, pick the ‘NECO Results’ option. Clicking this will take you to the result-checking section.

Click “Check “Results”.

Alternatively, just go straight to the result portal at https://results.neco.gov.ng/.

3. Enter your examination details: Provide your exam year (2024), exam type (June/July or Nov/Dec), and your unique examination number.

4. Input your token: You can buy it directly from the NECO website. Input the token in the appropriate field.

5. Check new NECO results 2024: After entering all the necessary details, click the ‘Check Results’ button. Your results will be displayed on the screen within a few seconds.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

