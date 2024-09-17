Osun cleric, Prophet Adeyemi, six others bag honorary doctorate

The General Overseer of Great Tabernacle Miracle Church of God, (Mountain of Change), Ido Osun, Osun State, Prophet Adeniran Adeyemi and six other Nigerians, have been conferred with a Doctorate Degree by the Christ Proclamer Seminary In Faith University USA, in partnership with Imole TV & Radio, Newspaper, Magazine.

It was gathered that Prophet Adeyemi popularly known as “Baba Lesekese” bagged honorary Doctor in Vineyard and Philosophy.

The other honorees are Prince Tunde Aremu Irorunagbe, Apostle Elijah Akintunde, Engr. Ezekiel Ola Odebunmi, Pastor Mrs Victoria Oluronke, Evang. Nathaniel Oladele and Prophetess Mercy Ajibola.

At the event which took place at the popular LAUTECH’s The Hall, had in attendance eminent personalities, including business executives, politicians, clerics, entertainers, media executives.

The programme featured the celebration of Imole Day 2024, a special programme organised by Evang. Dr. Josiah Adebayo, CEO of Imole Radio & TV (Online), Magazine & Newspaper, located in Ogbomoso and Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Among the special segments of the Day was the graduation ceremony for the candidates who trained in journalism, broadcast presentation, photography and videography, musical presentation, graphics of communication, digital marketing for three months, among others.

Another feature of the event was the conferment of honourary doctorate degrees of the Faith University, United States with the support of Imole Groups on the deserving individuals who have distinguished themselves in their chosen careers and who have contributed to the development of humanity.

Among other special guests of honour present were Dr. Femi Olalude, CEO of FEMCO Ventures, Ogbomoso; Rector of Federal Polytechnic Ayede, Engr. Dr. Taofeek Adekunle Abdul-Hameed, represented by Sunday Adepoju, the institution’s Protocols and Public Relations Officer; Prophetess Akinloye (Mama Ayelowa); Alhaji Ramoni Akanni ace Fuji icon; Dr. Kunle Adegbite, pholanthropist; representatives of Hon. Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, representatives of Hon. Sunday Ojo Makanjuola, Mr Segun Arẹmu Ajaabale (General Manager, Gravity FM, Igboho), Ambassador Sanjo Saka Fẹlẹfẹlẹ (General Manager, Brave FM, Igbo-Ile), among other clerics and notable personalities too numerous to mention were present.

Speaking with our Correspondent, after receiving the award, Prophet Adeyemi whose members of his church had stormed the venue of the event in hundreds appreciated the organizers of the programme for counting him worthy, saying this will spur him to do more in the service to God and humanity.

He recalled how he played host to the leadership of Yoruba Youth Assembly in his church, who came to honour him with presentation of award of excellence on humanitarian services.

“Just about three weeks ago. I played host to the leadership of Yoruba Youth Assembly, who came all a way from Lagos to honor me with the presentation of award of excellence in recognition of my humanitarian services.

“The president of the forum, Hon. Olarinde Thomas, during the presentation of the award in my church

said, the Youths Assembly have been watching our spiritual activities proclamation on the nation which normally come to fruition.

“I sincerely appreciate you all for counting me worthy. It’s not by my power, but by the power of God almighty. This will spur me to do more.

Speaking at the event, CEO of Imole Radio & TV, Newspaper and Magazine, Evang. Dr. Josiah Adebayo, lauded the attendees and his numerous supporters for celebrating the Imole Day 2024.

He said his vision was propelled by the need to assist the less privileged in the society, calling, therefore, on the political class and philanthropists to continue assisting the needy in the society.

He added that part of the reasons for starting the training aspect of his organisation was to equip the youths with the needed skills to cope amidst the challenges of unemployment that, according to him, pervades every stratum of the society.

The highlight of the event also involved sponsoring exceptional candidates and those with special needs.

