Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), on Thursday, announced the new postings for three Commissioners of Police to other States.

This is in addition to four CPs that had earlier been deployed to Abia, Lagos, Ebonyi and Akwa-Ibom State Commands respectively, following the approval of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Egbetokun, who announced the three new postings through the Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, charged the senior officers to ensure diligence in the discharge of their lawful duties.

News continues after this Advertisement

He explained that the redeployment was in an effort to strategically emplace a Police Force well efficient for effective policing

The police boss urged them to adopt innovations that could mitigate security challenges in their respective areas of responsibility, adding that they should improve security of lives and property.

Those redeployed include the Rivers State CP, Olatunji Disu who will now superintend FCT; Delta State CP, Abaniwonda Olufemi who is now in charge of Rivers; and FCT CP, Peter Opara who is now the new police boss in Delta State.

News continues after this Advertisement

“In addition, following the approval of the Police Service Commission, the Inspector-General of Police has also deployed four CPs as Commissioners of Police for Abia, Lagos, Ebonyi, and Akwa-Ibom State Commands.

“The deployment includes the posting of CP Danladi Nda to Abia State Command; CP Olanrewaju Ishola Olawale to Lagos State Command; CP Anthonia Adaku Uche-Anya, to Ebonyi State Command and CP Festus Eribo to Akwa-Ibom State Command.

“The posting of these strategic managers reflects the mission of the Inspector-General of Police to strategically reposition the Police Force and ensure maximum utilization of human resources available to the Force.

“The IGP has, however, urged the new CPs of State Commands to ensure diligence in the discharge of their lawful duties and adopt innovations that could mitigate security challenges in their respective areas of responsibility.

“He further encouraged them to key into the police reform plans, which will help the progress of the Nigeria Police Force and the growth of the country in general,” Adejobi said.

News continues after this Advertisement