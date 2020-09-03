Nigeria’s federal government has said the National Youth Service Corps start getting ready to open orientation camps nationwide.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, said this during a briefing at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to him, the task force was in the process of developing strict guidelines to forestall the outbreak of infections when NYSC camps reopen.

“For the National Youth Service Corps, it is to consolidate on safety measures currently being put in place and start preparing for the reopening of orientation camps when educational institutions open.

“We are in the process of developing strict guidelines to ensure there is no outbreak of Covid-19 when this process starts,” he said.