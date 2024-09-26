Connect with us

Headlines

FG raises NYSC members allowance to N77,000
Advertisement

Headlines

CBN sells $20,000 to BDCs at N1,590/$

Headlines

FG raises N2.75bn through savings bond

Cover Story Economy Energy Headline Headlines Nation

Our petrol 15% cheaper than one imported by NNPCL - Aliko Dangote

Headlines

Enugu, Jelfah Nigeria sign N40bn deal to revitalise Sunrise Flour Mills

Headlines

Soludo sacks his Commissioner for Information

Headlines

You have performed worse than Buhari, Gani Adams slams Tinubu

Headlines

BREAKING: DSS arrests Joe Ajaero

Headlines

Act quickly to save masses from hardship, APC chieftain appeals to Tinubu

Headlines

Court remands journalist, PIDOM in Kuje prison; David Hundeyin declared wanted 

Headlines

FG raises NYSC members allowance to N77,000

Published

13 hours ago

on

FG raises NYSC members allowance to N77,000

Nigeria’s Federal Government has approved a 133% increase in the monthly allowance of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members from N33,000 to N77,000, effective July 2024.

This follows the enactment of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024, aimed at enhancing the welfare of corps members.

The approval was communicated through a letter from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, dated September 25, 2024, and signed by Chairman Ekpo Nta.

News continues after this Advertisement

Caroline Embu, Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, NYSC, said the Director-General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, had advocated for a robust welfare package for corps members during a visit to the Commission.

In a statement released on Wednesday night, Embu confirmed the approval, stating that the NYSC Boss is thankful to the Federal Government for the timely gesture.

She stated that the enhanced allowance aims to boost the morale of NYSC members and motivate them to contribute more effectively to national development.

News continues after this Advertisement

Embu said, “The Federal Government has approved the increase of Corps Members’ monthly allowance to Seventy-Seven Thousand Naira (N77,000) with effect from July 2024. This is in line with the enactment of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024.

“Prior to this, the Director General, NYSC Brigadier General YD Ahmed, had paid an advocacy visit to the Chairman in which he solicited for a robust welfare package for Corps Members.

“The NYSC Boss is thankful to the Federal Government for the timely gesture and is optimistic that it will not only bring much needed succour to the Corps Members, but also boost their morale and motivate them to do even more, in their service to the nation.

“Before this increase, the monthly allowance for Corps Members was Thirty-Three Thousand Naira (N33,000).”

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (202) #Boko Haram (131) #UBA (164) Access bank (212) Ademola Adeleke (283) Alex Otti (461) Atiku Abubakar (278) Babajide Sanwo-olu (162) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (746) Buhari (145) CBN (498) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (131) Dapo Abiodun (122) dollar (137) EFCC (131) Fidelity Bank (96) FirstBank (101) Fulani herdsmen (111) Gboyega Oyetola (339) Godwin Emefiele (242) Godwin Obaseki (86) GTBank (181) INEC (97) IPOB (118) Labour Party (134) Muhammadu Buhari (230) naira (162) NGX (122) Nigeria (125) Nnamdi Kanu (146) NNPC (180) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (237) Olusegun Obasanjo (111) Osun State (141) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (170) Peter Obi (538) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (85) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (226)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement