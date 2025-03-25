Corps members to receive backlog of delayed N77,000 allowance – FG

The Federal Government has given assurances that corps members will get the backlog of their delayed increased 77,000 monthly allowance.

This medium reports that on the 25th of September, 2024, the federal government disclosed an increase in the monthly allowance for serving corps members from N33,000 to N77,000, effective from July 2024.

However, the new adjustment is yet to be implemented despite intermittent promises.

Giving a new assurance to corps members, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, hinted that serving corps members and those in the scheme when the increment was announced are expected to get backdated payments.

Making an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Olawande reinstated the government’s commitment to settling the backlog.

He said, “You saw the new DG saying that you will get it, and they’re asking him a question ‘What about those that are going out now, are they going to receive it [backlog]?’ He said ‘We have your details.’”

He further noted that the government would ensure the delayed payments are made, though he cautioned that it may take some time.

“The backlog, we will work on it and make sure it is paid. It may not be immediate but it will happen,” he said.

This comes a week after the new Director General of the NYSC, Olakunle Nafiu, stated that corps members should expect the new allowance to take effect in March.

