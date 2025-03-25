Connect with us

Business

Corps members to receive backlog of delayed N77,000 allowance - FG
Advertisement

Business

10,000 Indians took over Nigerians’ jobs, PENGASSAN says; vows to go on strike 

Business

Han Jong-Hee, Samsung co-CEO dies of cardiac arrest at 63

Business

You have no hiding place, SEC warns capital market violators 

Business

UBA posts strong financial performance for 2024, declares N3.00 final dividend

Business

Dangote Cement achieves higher CDP ratings for Climate Change, Water Security 

Business

USAID’s exit compounds Nigeria’s healthcare system woes

Business

Leasing business booms over high cost of funds, goods

Business

Fuel deal with Dangote Refinery pushes MRS to market leadership 

Business

Enyimba City revival on track, Julius Berger to complete Port Harcourt Road, Aba on schedule

Business

Corps members to receive backlog of delayed N77,000 allowance – FG

Published

24 mins ago

on

Corps members to receive backlog of delayed N77,000 allowance - FG

The Federal Government has given assurances that corps members will get the backlog of their delayed increased 77,000 monthly allowance.

This medium reports that on the 25th of September, 2024, the federal government disclosed an increase in the monthly allowance for serving corps members from N33,000 to N77,000, effective from July 2024.

However, the new adjustment is yet to be implemented despite intermittent promises.

Giving a new assurance to corps members, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, hinted that serving corps members and those in the scheme when the increment was announced are expected to get backdated payments.

Making an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Olawande reinstated the government’s commitment to settling the backlog.

He said, “You saw the new DG saying that you will get it, and they’re asking him a question ‘What about those that are going out now, are they going to receive it [backlog]?’ He said ‘We have your details.’”

He further noted that the government would ensure the delayed payments are made, though he cautioned that it may take some time.

“The backlog, we will work on it and make sure it is paid. It may not be immediate but it will happen,” he said.

This comes a week after the new Director General of the NYSC, Olakunle Nafiu, stated that corps members should expect the new allowance to take effect in March.
l

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (206) #Boko Haram (133) #UBA (169) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (331) Alex Otti (514) Aliko Dangote (89) Atiku Abubakar (297) Babajide Sanwo-olu (176) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (827) Buhari (145) CBN (506) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (135) Dapo Abiodun (145) dollar (137) EFCC (138) Fidelity Bank (99) FirstBank (102) Fulani herdsmen (111) Gboyega Oyetola (353) Godwin Emefiele (242) GTBank (181) INEC (99) IPOB (121) Labour Party (136) Muhammadu Buhari (235) naira (162) NGX (126) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (156) NNPC (191) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (259) Olusegun Obasanjo (123) Osun State (142) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (173) Peter Obi (578) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (91) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (231)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement