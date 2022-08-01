JUST IN: ASUU extends strike by four weeks

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has announced a four-week extension of the ongoing strike in public universities.

The union disclosed this in a statement after a meeting on Monday.

It partly read, “Following extensive deliberations and taking cognisance of Government’s past failures to abide by its own timelines in addressing issues raised in the 2020 FGN/ ASUU Memorandum of Action (MoA), NEC resolved that the strike be rolled over for four weeks to give Government more time to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues.”

“The role-over strike action is with effect from 12.01a.m. on Monday, 1st August, 2022.”

ASUU called out its members on a one-month strike on February 14, 2022 over the non-implementation of the Memorandum of Action (MoA) it signed with the Federal Government and the insistence of the government on the adoption of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) as payment platform for all federal workers.