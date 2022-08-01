Italian police have arrested an Italian man for the killing of a Nigerian vendor, Alika Ogochukwu whose brutal beating death on a busy beach town thoroughfare was filmed by onlookers without any apparent attempt to intervene physically.

Video footage of the attack has circulated widely on Italian news websites and social media, eliciting outrage as Italy enters a parliamentary election campaign in which the right-wing coalition has already made immigration an issue, Africannews reported.

“The murder of Alika Ogochukwu is dismaying,’’ Enrico Letta, a former premier and the head of the left-wing Democratic Party, wrote Saturday on Twitter, naming the vendor who died Friday. “Unheard of ferocity. Widespread indifference. There can be no justification.”

Former Premier Matteo Renzi, who heads his own small party, called out political leaders for “instrumentalizing” the attack.

“I am horrified by this electoral climate,″ he said on social media. ”A fther was killed in an atrocious and racist way while passersby took video without stopping the aggressor. And instead of reflecting on what we are becoming, politicians argue and instrumentalize.”

Ogorchukwu, 39, was selling goods Friday on the main street of Civitanova Marche, a beach town on the Adriatic Sea, when his attacker grabbed the vendor’s crutch and struck him down, according to police. Video shows the assailant wrestling the victim onto his back on the pavement as he fought back, eventually subduing Ogorchukwu with the weight of his body.

“The aggressor went after the victim, first hitting him with a crutch. He made him fall to the ground, then he finished, causing the death, striking repeatedly with his bare hands,” police investigator Matteo Luconi told a press conference.

“My condemnation is not only for the (crime) but it is also for the indifference,” Ciarapica told Sky. ”This is something that has shocked citizens.”