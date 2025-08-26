Looming strike: ASUU urges FG to act on demands to avert crisis

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has appealed to Nigerians to prevail upon the Federal Government to urgently address its outstanding demands to prevent another disruption of academic activities in public universities.

The union warned that a fresh industrial action is imminent if the government continues with what it described as “delay tactics” in resolving long-standing issues affecting the university system.

ASUU Zonal Coordinator for Ibadan, Prof. Biodun Olaniran, stated this on Monday during a press conference at the University of Ibadan ASUU Secretariat, Ajibode Extension, Ibadan. The Ibadan zone comprises the University of Ibadan (UI), University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Kwara State University (KWASU) and Emmanuel Alayande University of Education (EAUED).

Other ASUU leaders in attendance included Dr. Adefemi Afolabi (UI), Dr. Alex Akanmu (UNILORIN), Dr. Olujimi Dada (LAUTECH), Dr. Wande Olaosebikan (UNIOSUN), Prof. Shehu Salau (KWASU) and Dr. Bamidele Ojo (EAUED).

Prof. Olaniran accused the government of handling critical issues in a “frustrating and insincere manner,” adding that the union would not allow the welfare of its members to be subjected to endless negotiations without tangible results.

According to him, unresolved issues include:

Renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement

Sustainable funding and revitalisation of public universities

University autonomy

Victimisation of ASUU members in LASU, KSU and FUTO

Outstanding salary arrears (25–35%) and third-party deductions

Promotion arrears spanning over four years

Non-payment and mainstreaming of Earned Academic Allowance (EAA)

He lamented that academic staff salaries have remained stagnant for 16 years, despite a provision in the 2009 agreement for a review every three years. He noted that it took the government eight years to set up a renegotiation committee, which eventually produced a draft agreement in 2021 under the Prof. Nimi Briggs-led panel — but the draft remains unsigned.

“A true test of the government’s sincerity lies in how it handles the Alhaji Yayale Ahmed Report, submitted since February 2025. The report encapsulates all contentious issues and reflects a consensus with our union,” Olaniran said.

He warned that ASUU would not accept the government’s alleged “keep them talking” strategy, adding that members were frustrated and prepared to take decisive action if nothing concrete comes out of the meeting scheduled for August 28.

The union also decried the continued underfunding of universities, which has left scholars without the tools and resources required for cutting-edge research. It noted that no Nigerian university ranks among the top 1,000 globally due to neglect.

Olaniran further condemned what he called “inhuman treatment” of ASUU members at LASU, Prince Abubakar Audu University, Kogi, and FUTO, where salaries were allegedly withheld illegally for participating in national struggles.