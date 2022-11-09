Uche Maduagwu, a Nigerian actor, has written an open letter to popular disc jockey, DJ Cuppy ahead of her 30th birthday, declaring his intention to marry her.

Maduagwu told Cuppy, daughter of Femi Otedola, billionaire businessman and philanthropist, that he has a divine instruction to pay her bride price immediately after her birthday.

He referred to himself as Cuppy’s ‘divine birthday gift from God Almighty.

The actor went on to state why he’d make a ‘good’ spouse for the ‘Gelato’ crooner saying, ‘he understands her awesome uniqueness like no one else does’.

He wrote: “Dear Cuppy, I am your 30th Divine Birthday gift from God Almighty.

“Jesus want me to pay your Bride price immediately after your birthday.

“Nobody understands your awesome uniqueness like I do.

“Your flawless smile and priceless intelligence is a mystery unveiled to your future husband, me.”