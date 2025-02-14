Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken music legend 2Baba to the cleaners for publicly announcing his marriage proposal to Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru amid his controversial divorce from estranged wife Annie Idibia.

Business Hallmark reported that 2Baba proposed to Natasha in a viral video posted on Thursday.

In his reaction to the proposal, Maduagwu wondered why 2Baba could not propose to Natasha secretly if he had good intentions.

According to him, Tuface used the proposal as a distraction to get Nigerians off his back, dissuade them from asking critical questions.

In an Instagram post, the actor wrote, “This is wickedness. If he had good intentions, why did he not propose to Natasha secretly?

“After all, is he not still legally married to Annie? Or have they divorced? He needed all this attention and drama for his personal gain and to distract Nigerians from asking the right questions.

“2Baba, when did you and Natasha Oni Kaba start dating? Was it before you and Annie separated or while still living together in one house?

“Did Annie know about it and was that why her attitude changed towards you? Story plenty, I dey come.”