I'm a girl, it's sickening that people doubt it – Bobrisky

Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju alias Bobrisky, a controversial cross dresser, has expressed frustration with people who question his being a ‘girl.’

According to him, it is tiring having to convince Nigerians of about being a girl.

He said such discussion bordering on the argument over another’s gender only happens in Nigeria.

“Only in Nigeria people argue your gender with you. I say am a girl some are still doubting. Until I spread my kpekus on air before una believe. Mtwww”, he said.

On July 30, Bobrisky in an Instagram post, slammed men while expressing gratitude about not being one of them anymore.

He reacted angrily over a man who broke up with his girlfriend and announced his wedding to her via Snapchat.

“Well, if I was the last I will thank God for not letting me end up with such a fool. Nothing more to say!!!!!!

“It’s the audacity for me and still apologising on top d audacity.

“Men will always disgrace you. Such a stupid gender. Thank God I left the group,” the post read.