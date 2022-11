Isaac Aloma Junior, a Nigerian skit maker, has disclosed that he bought a new house to mark his birthday.

Aloma, also known as Zicsaloma, is marking his birthday on Monday.

He shared pictures of himself and the new house via his Instagram page saying, “Happy birthday to me❤️🎂. 2nd Slide is a gift to myself. Please feel free to send in gift and ask for aza😃”