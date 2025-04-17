DJ Cuppy talks about struggles with spelling despite attending Oxford University

Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has opened up on her spelling issues.

In spite of the fact that she attended the elite Oxford University in the United Kingdom, she has admitted publicly that she struggles with spelling.

She revealed that autocorrect frequently fights to correct her spelling while typing.

On her X handle, Cuppy wrote, “[I] went to Oxford Uni and [I] still can’t spell tomorrow o – tommorrow? tomorow? tomorro?”

“My autocorrect stay fighting. Lol.”

DJ Cuppy holds three degrees: a bachelor’s in Business and Economics from King’s College London (2014), a master’s in Music Business from New York University (2015), and a master’s in African Studies from the University of Oxford (2023).