Popular disk jockey, Florence Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has confirmed split with her British boyfriend, Bryan Taylor.

Cuppy in a tweet at the weekend, confirmed that she and the British boxer, Taylor, had gone their separate ways.

She shared a photo with her adopted “sons”, while referring to herself as a single mom of two.

Tweeting a picture with her sons, the Gelato crooner stated: “It’s giving single mum of two. LMAO.”