Florence Otedola, Nigerian Disc jockey, better known as DJ Cuppy, has announced that she has completed her masters programme at the University Of Oxford.

She made the disclosure via her Twitter handle on Tuesday.

She tweeted, “Got my thesis result, which classifies my MSc degree. I didn’t get a Merit or a Distinction, but I PASSED!!! ✅📚After a tough year, I can officially say I am now a graduate from #UniofOxford 🎓And I am bloody proud of myself. Glory be to God.”