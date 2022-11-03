Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says it’s an insult to mention the name of Funke Akindele, the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Lagos in his presence.

He said this on Wednesday when he met supporters at the Lagos APC Secretariat.

Tinubu’s supporters in a song had likened the actress and producer to an ant in the presence of the presidential candidate.

Addressing the gathering in Yoruba, Tinubu said, “Don’t even behave as if you remember the name.

“It is a big insult, it is an abuse. A fowl wants to enter a house, it is bending down, how tall is it in the first place.”

Watch video below: