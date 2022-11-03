We've deported 18 foreigners caught with PVCs - NIS

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has repatriated 18 foreigners arrested over alleged possession of permanent voter cards (PVCs) in Oyo State.

Isah Dansuleiman, NIS comptroller in the state said this on Wednesday at a sensitisation programme for stakeholders on the 2023 general election.

Dansuleiman said the operatives arrested the foreigners during a raid carried out across the state in October.

He also warned foreigners in the country against participating in the 2023 elections.

“No migrant, regardless of their status, should participate in the 2023 general elections, and any migrant caught in possession of voter card will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

“Those using them know their status but use them for their selfish reasons to procure voter cards.”

Dansuleiman also advised Nigerians to report any foreigner attempting to partake in the general election.