Amanda Azubuike, a United States soldier of Nigerian origin, has been promoted to Brigadier General of the force.

This was announced on Twitter by the Commanding General, United States Army Cadet Command, Maj. Gen. Antonio V. Munera, on Thursday morning.

“Congratulations to USACC’s newly promoted @dcg_armyrotc, Brig. Gen. Amanda Azubuike! Today, she received her 1st star from Gen. James Rainey, @armyfutures, during a ceremony with family, friends, & fellow community leaders,” the US Army chief tweeted.

In the United States Armed Forces, a brigadier general is a one-star general officer in the United States Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Space Force.

Her profile, according to the US Army reads: Azubuike graduated from flight school as a UH-1 pilot in 1995. She began her military career as a platoon leader with the 924th Aviation Support Battalion at Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia.

She then became the Flight Operations Officer and Platoon Leader for the Aviation Company, Multinational Force, and Observers in Sinai, Egypt. She served as an Operations Officer and RC-12 pilot with the 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion (Aerial Exploitation) in South Korea after completing the Military Intelligence Captain’s Career Course and Fixed Wing Multi-Engine Qualification Course.

After her assignment in South Korea, Colonel Azubuike was assigned to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, as the Commander of Alpha Company, Victory Brigade. After attending the Public Affairs Officer Qualification Course, Colonel Azubuike was assigned to the Coalition Forces Land Component Command in Kuwait from July 2005 through June 2006, where she served as a Public Affairs Operations Officer.

She was then assigned to the U.S. Army Central Command’s Headquarters at Fort McPherson, Georgia. After attending, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Colonel Azubuike then served as the Chief of Media Relations and Public Affairs Operations Officer with the U.S. Army Central Command’s Headquarters at Fort McPherson, Georgia. Although she was assigned to Fort McPherson, she spent much of the time in Kuwait in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

She attended Georgetown University earning a Master of Professional Studies in Public Relations and Corporate Communications. She was assigned to the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs at the Pentagon in the Community Outreach Division. Following her attendance at the U.S. Army War College, she was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia, as the Public Affairs Director, and deployed to Bagram, Afghanistan, with the Division Headquarters.

After her promotion to Colonel, she was assigned to the Joint Force Headquarters/Military District of Washington at Fort McNair in Washington D.C. as the Public Affairs Director, where she led the joint public affairs team that supported the 58th Presidential Inauguration.

Next, Colonel Azubuike served as the Chief of Public Affairs for the U.S. Southern Command Headquarters in Doral, Florida. Later, she served as the Chief of Staff and Senior Military Assistant to the Principal Deputy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon.

Her operational deployments in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, and Enduring Freedom include Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, and Bagram, Afghanistan. She has earned the Army Aviator Badge, Air Assault Badge, and Parachutist Badge. Her awards and decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Army Commendation Medal with 3 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Army Achievement Medal with Silver Oak Leaf Cluster.