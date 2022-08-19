VIDEO: Producers, crew of ‘The Johnsons’ honour late Ada Ameh

Producers and crew of “The Johnsons,” a popular TV series, have held an outdoor event in honour of late Ada Ameh who was one of its leading characters.

Ameh, who was named Emuakpor, one of the lead cast on the TV show was honoured in the event tagged: “The Johnsons Night of Tribute for Emuakpor” at Freedom Park, Lagos.

The cast, crew and other movie stars attended the tribute spotting black outfits with the inscription “ADIEU EMUAKPOR” at the back of their shirts.



Born on May 15, 1974 in Ajegunle, Lagos, the popular actress died in Warri, Delta State around 11 pm on Sunday July 17.

Ameh collapsed in Warri and was rushed to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s hospital but passed on before they arrived the facility.

On August 11, the family of late movie star released poster for her funeral arrangements.

According to the funeral arrangements, a novelty match and candlelight service will be hold in her honour today I n Lagos; at Nathaniel Idowu Pitch Oriegie and Teslim Balogun Stadium respectively.

The candlelight service holds in her Benue hometown on Thursday, August 25.

Her remains will buriedat her family’s compound next Friday.