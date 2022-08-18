Be humble when dealing with police, you're a citizen - Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie, Nollywood actor and producer, has advised Nigerians and fellow celebrities to be humble when dealing with police officers on the road.

Edochie in tweet on Wednesday says he travels on the road a lot but has never been harassed by the police because he’s always been humble while dealing with them.

Edochie’s advice comes after singer BNXN, who was captured in a video having an altercation with police in Lagos, said he spat on a policeman’s face.

He said, “I do road trips a lot, I’ve met so many policemen on the road & they’ve never harassed me before.

“The secret is humility. All that ‘don’t you know me’ attitude, keep it aside. You’re a citizen, just like everyone else. Once you humble yourself na policemen go hail you pass.