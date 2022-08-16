Paul Okoye, Nigerian musician known as Kingrudy, has said that the youths are taking back the leadership of their country across Africa.

The one half of the defunct PSquare, in a tweet on Tuesday said, there is a change of leadership and cited Zambia and Kenya as an example.

On Monday, William Ruto was declared winner of the Kenyan presidential election.

He said, “There’s a heavy wave of change in leadership across Africa… young people are taking back their country first. It was Zambia, now Kenya… which country is next? And they say it’s just social media.”