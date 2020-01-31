Ex-Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo has reached an agreement with top Premier League side, Manchester United for a six-month loan deal.

Ighalo, 30, who currently plays for a Chinese side, Shanghai Shenhua agreed personal terms with the Premier league club which has the option to make the deal permanent.

Ighalo is in pre-season training with Shenhua, but the new Chinese Super League season has been delayed due to the escalation of the Coronavirus.

United earlier had a £20m bid for Bournemouth striker Joshua King rejected as the club target cover in the absence of the injured Marcus Rashford, but their pursuit of the Norway international appears to have ended.

Inter Milan also wanted to sign Ighalo, when their pursuit of Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud failed, but the Nigerian had his heart set on a move back to English football.