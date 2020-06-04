Bamike Bamidele

Fans of Premier League top side, Manchester United in Nigeria are elated over the extension of loan contract for Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo who will remain at Old Trafford for the rest of the calendar year

Richard Otega, Lucky Ejiro and Olawale Adesina, some of the Man U fans who spoke to WAVES Sports are optimistic that Ighalo who had scored four goals n eight matches will score more goals for Manchester United

It would be recalled that Manchester United extended Odion Ighalo’s loan deal which will see him stay at the club until January 2021.

The striker arrived from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua on a temporary loan deal on the final day of the January transfer window, to provide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with cover for the injured Marcus Rashford who was sidelined with a back issue.

Ighalo who previously played for Premier League side Watford, impressed in his eight appearances before the lockdown.

United had to pay Shenhua a loan fee for the initial five-month spell and it is understood the Chinese finish off side will receive another payment from the Red Devils for the extended period.

While there have been no discussions to keep the 30-year-old at the club on a permanent basis, Solskjaer has been keen from the start to have Ighalo in his squad for the end of the season.

“It’s been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish what he started, with a trophy for us,” Solskjaer told MUTV.

The Premier League is set to restart on June 17