ICPC arrests military contractor, recovers N170m cash, G-Wagon, others

Anti graft agency, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it has recovered N170 million cash, $220,965, G-Wagon and other items from a military contractor in Abuja.

Azuka Ogugua, spokesperson of the commission, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said the ICPC, acting on intelligence, raided a residence in Wuse 2, Abuja, where the expensive items were found.

“The attention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been drawn to some inaccurate and concocted reports in the media about the seizure of multibillion-naira cash, dollars, Rolex watches stockpiled in an Abuja property.”

“The Commission wishes to state that ICPC operatives raided a property in Wuse 2 of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Thursday, 16th June, 2022 between 5:00pm and 12:00am in suspicion of money laundering . Facts available for the time being indicates that the property is owned by owner of K Salam Construction Company, a military contractor.

“The Commission recovered money and other items from the property viz. N175,706,500; $220,965; G-Wagon; 2022 editions of BMW and Mercedes Benz cars; customized mobile phones; several designer wrist watches, including three Rolexes, and some property documents.”

Meanwhile, there are allegations that the property on which the items were discovered belong to former Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai (rtd).