'He's under investigation,' ICPC confirms detaining D'Banj

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has confirmed that it has Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’Banj, a Nigerian musician, in its custody.

In a statement, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, Spokesperson of ICPC, said D’Banj was being investigated for fraud associated with the N-Power Programme.

“In line with its mandate, the Commission had received numerous petitions on the diversion of N-Power funds running into billions of naira following the approval and release of such funds to the beneficiaries by the Federal Government. Many N-Power beneficiaries had complained over the non-receipt of the monthly funds in spite of payment by the Government,” the statement said.

“About 10 persons have been invited by the ICPC over the last few months in connection with the N-Power fraud, and have been granted administrative bail after their detention. Several invitations to Mr. Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo, to appear before a team of investigators were ignored and not honoured.

“Mr. Oyebanjo turned in himself and was taken into custody at the ICPC Headquarters on Tuesday, 6th December, 2022, and is currently assisting the investigators to unravel the circumstances of the fraud allegations by the petitioners.

“The investigation will be all-encompassing and also be extended to other collaborators of the fraud and the banks where the beneficiaries’ accounts are domiciled.”