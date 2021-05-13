The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has declared President Muhammadu Buhari’s son-in-law and former managing director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Gimba Yau Kumo, wanted over an alleged $65 million fraud.

The agency which made the declaration in a notice published on Thursday by its spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said Kumo is declared wanted alongside Tarry Rufus and Bola Ogunsola over alleged misappropriation and dispersion of national housing funds.

Kumo, 61, married Fatima, the president’s daughter, in 2016 at Daura, Katsina state.

“The persons whose pictures appear above, Mr. Tarry Rufus, Mr. Gimba Yau Kumo and Mr. Bola Ogunsola, are hereby declared WANTED by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in connection with issues bordering on misappropriation of National Housing Funds and diversion of the sum of Sixty Five Million dollars ($65,000,000),” the ICPC said.

“Anyone who has useful information on their whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station.”

In April, the senate committee on public accounts summoned Kumo to explain the alleged irregular award of N3 billion contract when he was still at the bank