Benue govr. suspends Attorney General over suit challenging EFCC, ICPC

Benue State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, has suspended the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Barr. Fidelis Mynin.

Mynin was suspended for joining the suit challenging the legality of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, without consulting Governor Alia.

His suspension was contained in a statement on Wednesday by the press secretary to the governor, Tersoo Kula.

According to the statement: “His Excellency today suspended the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order for joining the suit challenging the legality of EFCC without informing the governor.”

The suspension of Barr. Mnyim was, according to the statement, necessitated by his ultra vires decision to join the state in a suit challenging the legality of anti-graft agencies, namely the EFCC and ICPC.

Gov Alia, in the statement, avowed: “No appointee is permitted to act unilaterally. No matter how pressing or urgent the issue is, one must resort to due consultations with me or appropriately brief me and seek my permission before acting, especially in a sensitive matter such as this.

“My administration is holding accountable those who embezzled money and drained our state dry. The EFCC and ICPC are assisting us in this effort. How can I now turn around and begin to challenge these watchdogs?

” I gave no permission for him to enter an appearance for the state. Because he acted on his own, I hereby suspend him indefinitely pending a satisfactory explanation of his actions.”