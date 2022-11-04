Femi Otedola celebrates 60th birthday on luxury yacht

Femi Otedola, billionaire businessman, is celebrating his 60th birthday today, Friday, and has rented a luxury yacht Christina O for three weeks for the event.

Otedola shared some photos from the yacht on his Instagram page and captioned them, “Welcome Aboard the Christina! Are you ready for #FO60 …F.Ote💲”

DJ Cuppy, who is his daughter also shared a video from the yacht and said, “My father #FemiOtedola always dreamt as a little boy to visit the iconic 99m super-yacht CHRISTINA O because it was owned by his (and my) role model Aristotle Onassis ⛴🇬🇷

“To celebrate his 60th, not only did he visit the yacht, but has chartered it for his loved ones so we can live here for the next 3 weeks! 🛳⚓️

“Looking at my father I can see how happy, accomplished, and still in disbelief he is. This is what love looks like ❤️ #FamilyFirst.”