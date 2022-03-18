Hon. Okezie Obasi, Umuahia East house of assembly hopeful and leader of Umudiawa Eke-connect and Ossah Patriotic Association, has described his late elder brother, Prince Emeka Obasi, as a man of many parts, a quintessential gentleman of sound intellect with a golden heart .

Hon Obasi, made this statement from his Ahiaeke lbeku residence, while addressing his supporters, shortly after he returned from Lagos, where he stayed with his brother before his unfortunate death.

According to Hon Obasi, “my brother was a good man with a golden heart. And like the proverbial elephant, you can only discirbe him based on the part you can touch.

He was a detribalized Nigerian, an authentic intellectual; a charismatic leader whose bridge of goodwill cuts across the entire nation.

He was hardworking and generous. His Love for humanity, can only be rewarded by eternity.

Hon Okeziei used the occasion to assure and reassure his supporters that his brothers demise will not and cannot stop him from contesting for Umuahia East State house of assembly elections in 2023 .

According to Hon Obasi, “my brother taught me to be courageous, resilient and doggeded against all odds, and Chickening out on the account of his death, will amount to great dishonor to the positive things he stood for and fought for .

Hon Okezie thanked his surpporters for their encouragement and stated that he is consoled by the fact that his brother is resting in the bosom of the Lord, having made peace with God and having forgiven those who wronged him.

He thanked his supporters for standing by him and prayed the Almighty God to raise people who will stand by them in their trying moments.

