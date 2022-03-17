Chief James Onanefe Ibori, former Delta State Governor, has described the death of Prince Emeka Obasi who died Tuesday 15th March as a great loss to the nation.

He said that Emeka Obasi was not only a journalist but a man of many parts; an excellent and fearless reporter and uncommon essayist who spiced his columns with little known facts, histrionics and captivating drama.

Ibori who paid tribute to the late publisher, in a statement by Tony Eluemunor, his Media Assistant, said Obasi had a knack for facts, names, dates and figures, which made his writings very educating.

Ibori said that Nigerian journalists should have much to emulate in Obasi’s life as he combined his journalism with the business aspect of being a publisher, founding at least two enduring newspaper houses as well as other businesses on the side lines.

Ibori said that Emeka Obasi had candor, confidence, fearlessness and panache.

He said that Nigerian journalism will greatly miss him as the vacuum his death has caused will be difficult to fill.

As Ibori consoled his family, he prayed that God would grant his soul eternal rest.