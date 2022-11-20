The Umudiawa Eke-Connect and Ossah Patriotic Association, the largest grassroots association in Umuahia East State Constituency, led by Hon Okezie Obasi, the APGA, House of Assembly candidate for Umuahia East State Constituency, on Saturday, visited Hon Chidiebere Nwaubani, CEO of Wizy Star and the patron of the association, to congratulate him on the birth of a bouncing babe boy to his family.

Addressing Hon. Nwaubani, Obasi eulogized him for his love for humanity and humanitarian services, discribing him as a kindhearted man with milk of human kindness, who has touched many lives and Still touching lives.

Hon. Obasi prayed the Almighty God to continue to bless the Nwaubanis with more Children, abundant grace and wealth.

He also used the occasion to sell his candidacy and indeed that of APGA, candidates to the large crowd.

He urged all present to work and surpport APGA for a better governed and a better functional Abia State, stressing that APGA is better positioned to reinvent the state and locate her on the part of sustainable economic growth and development.

Hon Obasi argued that over time, Abians have voted incompetent and visionless people into offices, which has negatively impacted on our overall development as a people.

According to him, “time has come for us to vote wisely and shun financial inducement. We can no longer continue to do things the same old way and expect a different result.”

The highlight of the occasion was an appreciation speech by the patron who also pledged his surpport.

There was also the presentation of over fifty bags of rice and cash to the association by Hon Nwaubani.