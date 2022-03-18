Okowa mourns Hallmark publisher, Emeka Obasi

Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta State, has sent condolences to the family of Prince Emeka Obasi, publisher of Hallmark Newspapers, Prince Emeka Obasi, who passed away on Tuesday at 58.

The governor also condoled with Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), organisers of the annual Zik Prize in Leadership Awards, over the loss of the veteran journalist and former Commissioner for Information in Abia.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, on Friday, Okowa described the passing of Obasi as a tragic loss to his family and the media.

He noted that Obasi would be long remembered for his invaluable contributions to the journalism profession, including founding the National Mirror and Business Hallmark newspapers.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a patriotic Nigerian, Prince Emeka Obasi, who was Publisher of the Business Hallmark Newspapers.

“Prince Obasi would be remembered for his passion for journalism profession and contributions to good governance in Nigeria, particularly for the setting up of the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), organisers of the annual Zik Prize in Leadership Awards which I was privileged to be honoured with in December, 2020.

“I join Nigerians and the media community in condoling his wife, Dr Betty Obasi, the children, friends, associates and well wishers over the passing of a consumate journalist and patriot.

“It is my prayers that God will comfort them and grant them fortitude to bear the loss,” Okowa stated.