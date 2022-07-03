Gunman kills several people in Copenhagen mall shooting

A gunman has killed several people at a mall in Copenhagen, Denmark, local police said Sunday.

One person has been arrested, Copenhagen Head of Police Soren Thomassen told reporters at a news conference. He described the suspect as a 22-year-old ethnic Dane.

Thomassen also said police could not rule out the possibility that multiple people were involved in the attack.

The shooting unfolded on Sunday at multiple locations inside Field’s, a shopping center in the Danish capital, he said.

Social media footage showed people running through the mall and heavily armed law enforcement officers on the scene.

At least three people have been hospitalized, according to a spokesman for Rigshospitalet, Denmark’s largest hospital.

Extra staff have also been called in to deal with emergency, according to the spokesman.

Thomassen said it was possible that the incident is terror-related, and that an extensive police investigation is underway across the country, CNN reported.