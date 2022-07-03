Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested one Muyiwa Bolujoko, a former commercial bus driver who excreted 90 pellets of cocaine.

Femi Babafemi, NDLEA spokesperson, in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect was on his way to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) when he was arrested.

He also said in a separate operation, 22 blocks of heroine, reportedly worth N4.5 billion, were found in packs of baby food in a package from South Africa.

“Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted 22 blocks of heroin weighing 23.55 kilograms concealed in packs of Nestle Cerelac baby food at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos,” the statement said. .

“The consignment with a street value of over N4.5 billion came from Johannesburg, South Africa, on board a South African Airways flight on Wednesday, June 29, as part of a consolidated cargo that arrived at the SAHCO import shed of the Lagos airport.

“After series of follow-up operations that led to the arrest of two freight agents, the actual receiver of the drug consignment, Chike Okeke Eweni, who distributes the substance for his South Africa-based partner was arrested the following day, Thursday, June 30, at a logistics warehouse in Ajao Estate, Ikeja. Chike who hails from Anaocha LGA, Anambra state claims during the preliminary interview that he’s also into fish farming.

“Before the arrest of Chike, NDLEA officers at the airport had, on Monday, June 27, arrested a former driver with a public transport company, BRT, Muyiwa Babalola Bolujoko, for ingesting 90 pellets of cocaine. He was arrested at the screening point before boarding a Qatar Airways flight en route from Doha to Sharjah, with his trip expected to terminate in Dubai, UAE.

“The 39-year-old from Ijebu South LGA, Ogun State, was placed under excretion observation after a body scan result confirmed drug ingestion. While in custody, the suspect excreted all the 90 pellets in four excretions.

“He claimed he left his N60,000 per month job as a BRT driver in February and decided to work as a drug courier to raise funds to buy a shuttle bus popularly called Korope in Lagos to continue his transport business.”

On his part, Buba Marwa, NDLEA chairman, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the officers of the MMIA command in the past week.

He also urged the NDLEA operatives to “remain steps ahead of the tricks of the desperate drug cartels”.